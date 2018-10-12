Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a brand new take on a familiar nursery rhyme.

A new children's book, "Fry Em' Up, Fry Em' Up Beignet Man," will have you singing the Pat-a-Cake tune while asking for some delicious beignets.

The story was written by mother of three, Brittney Muller, who decided to create a children's book that embraced Nola's rich culture.

"When I had my first child, Eli, he was about 8 months old and I was playing pat-a-cake with him and my dad said, 'Well he is a Nola baby. He needs a beignet man, not a baker's man,' and I was like 'He really does," says Brittney.

Throughout the book, Brittney's firstborn, Eli, is the main character and gets to explore the city with wide eyed wonderment.

"In this story, this son is going on a typical Saturday trip with his mom to go have beignets. So, they make a trek through the city and so they are going from a line of shotgun houses to take a street car ride. They make their way right to Cafe Du Monde where their ultimate goal is to have those delicious beignets and spend time together," says Brittney.

Brittney says it's a love letter to the city and to the children who explore New Orleans as their playground.

"A baby born in New Orleans, they just have a different experience growing up than babies anywhere else. I didn't ever want to give up the dream of having a children's book published, and so I just made sure that I kept pursuing it and kept trying to find open doors and walk through them. I had a great family and a good friend group who was always there to encourage me and support me along the way," says Brittney.

They book's illustrator, Megan Jensen, was born and raised in the New Orleans area.

She is a Mount Carmel Academy graduate, earned an interior design degree from LSU, and currently works as a corporate space planner for Ochsner Health System.

Together, Megan and Brittney created this children's book that they hope parents and children will read for generations to come.

After all, who doesn't love New Orleans and being covered in powdered sugar?

The book is located in local New Orleans book stores and children's shops.

