Comedian Ron White says his tequila is Number Juan

NEW ORLEANS -- Comedian Ron White is known for sipping on an adult beverage while on stage -- and off. These days, his libation of choice is called Number Juan.

White and his friend, and fellow comedian, Alex Raymundo are now importing their favorite tequila from Mexico. It's called Number Juan, and the business partners are offering three different versions, ranging in price from about $35 to $55.

Friday night, Raymundo and White performed at the Saenger Theatre. Before the show, they stopped by the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District to sign bottles of the tequila.

White says New Orleans is one of his favorite stops when he tours. One of his most popular comedy bits is called Drunk in Public. We asked him if he planned to get drunk in public while in town.

"We're gonna give it our best tonight, see how that works," White joked. "I've been here a bunch of times, and I always seem to, you know, fun breaks out, I start having a blast, nobody stops me. And it ends up being a lot of fun."

So maybe he'll dial it back a bit from his on-stage persona. But White still planned to have a good time while in the city.

"I know when I come to New Orleans, I'm going to have a blast. I've always toured Louisiana, and New Orleans is one of my favorite towns. I'm a music guy. We'll go to Preservation Hall tonight. We'll hit every live music venue we can walk into," he said.

White got his start in comedy at a club in Arlington, Texas. That's also the town were WGNO's Curt Sprang grew up. In fact, Curt remembered seeing a young comedian at the comedy club in the mid 1980s. He asked White about the performance that was more than 30 years ago. To see what happened next, click on the video button at the top of this page.