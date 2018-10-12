× BBB says businesses posing as the ‘Cajun Navy’ are cashing in on Hurricane Michael donations

NEW ORLEANS – If you’re thinking of donating to a “Cajun Navy” organization to help victims of Hurricane Michael, you might want to reconsider.

According to a recent investigation by the Better Business Bureau serving the Acadiana region, not every organization billed as part of the “Cajun Navy” is legitimate.

“‘Cajun Navy’ is a term that is synonymous with selfless acts of heroism… brave men and women who risk their lives to help rescue people and provide relief to communities after a natural disaster,” according to the BBB. “However, there are some unscrupulous people who take advantage of the generosity and kindness of others, especially during these emergency situations.”

The BBB’s investigation turned up “for-profit businesses accepting donations as if they were charities” under the “Cajun Navy” banner.

Visit the BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance for more information about how to contribute to legitimate charities assisting Hurricane Michael victims.