× Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix: Red Bean Gumbo

Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix

“The perfect pot of gumbo starts with the perfect roux. Whether its Seafood or Chicken and Andouille gumbo, or any of our other great recipes, with Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix….you’ll never go wrong! Everyone will think you spent hours in the kitchen cooking up the best food they ever had sha!!!!” – baileyscajuncreolemix.com

Red Bean Gumbo

Yield: 10-15 servings

Ingredients:

1 box Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix

1 lb Andouille (cut into ¼ “slices)

½ to 1 lb smoked sausage (cut into ¼ “slices)

½ to 1 lb ham seasoning (cut into ½ “squares)

¼ cup cooking oil

3 cans of red beans

Instructions:

In an 8 qt. pot, cook Andouille, smoked sausage, ham seasoning, and 1 pack of Bailey’s dried seasoning in a little cooking oil for 10 minutes. Add 3 cans of red beans and 2 ½ quarts of hot water. Mix roux in 10 oz of hot water and add to beans. Add 1 pack of spices. Stirring occasionally, bring to a boil and cook uncovered over a medium heat for ½ hour. Serve over rice.