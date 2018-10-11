Weenies hot dog shop in trouble for tees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVILLE, NJ -- A New Jersey hot dog shop is giving some customers the willies... with their new employee t-shirts!

Weenies opened it’s second location in New Jersey earlier this week. The hot dog restaurant has been around for almost three years, and apparently so have their employee tees...

They're black t-shirts that display the name of the eatery at the top "WEENIES" - below it, the shirts read “Grab Yours Here” with an arrow pointing down to their website.

The neighborhood surrounding their latest location, however, is having trouble with the tees... claiming it implies a sexual innuendo.

The owner says they need to lighten up... and that it's their way of marketing themselves. He has no plans to change the tanks.

