× Slidell man guilty of recording, posting sex with woman online without her consent

SLIDELL, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a man for secretly recording consensual sex with a woman and posting it online.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Sean T. Bass could get as many as five years in prison.

According to prosecutors, in early 2017, Bass had consensual sex with a woman in Mandeville and record it. But the woman was unaware that the recording was being made and did not consent to it. Later, according to prosecutors, Bass posted the video on an adult website, also without the woman’s consent.

According to prosecutors, the victim in the case did not become aware of the video until a friend in countered it online and told her about it.

Prosecutor say the victim in the case gave emotional testimony during the trial. She now lives in another state.

The jury deliberated for about 20 minutes before handing up the guilty verdict.

According to the DA’s office, Bass faces a similar charge in South Carolina and is awaiting extradition.