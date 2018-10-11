× NOPD: Road rage shooting victim to be charged with hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS – A road rage incident on the Pontchartrain Expressway led to a shooting and shut down traffic for hours this afternoon.

The incident began at an undetermined location and spilled onto the Expressway just before noon, according to the NOPD.

Twenty-two-year-old Devin Raymond pulled out a handgun and shot the driver of the other vehicle in the shoulder.

The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and will be charged with hit-and-run, according to the NOPD.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for hours as the investigation progressed.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact the Sixth District at (504) 658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.