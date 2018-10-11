BrainCore Therapy on the Northshore
"If we change a kid’s life we change the family dynamic. If we do that enough we can change our community."- Dr. Nancy Gravel
Effective Treatment of Neurological Issues
BrainCore Therapy is a treating modality, not a diagnostic one. This means we aren’t diagnosing you with a neurological issue, but rather providing help with one you are probably already aware of.
Using BrainCore Therapy, we look for brain wave dysregulation and provide help that “re-trains” the brain to generate delta, theta, alpha and beta waves at the right times and with regularity.
Do you or one of your children suffer with any of the following common neurologically-based problems?
- ADHD
- Panic attacks
- Autism
- Depression
- PTSD
- Insomnia
- Memory loss
- Asperger’s syndrome
- Post traumatic brain injury
- Learning disorders
- Fibromyalgia
- Anxiety disorders
- Post stroke syndrome
- Migraine headaches
If so, you may be a candidate for BrainCore Therapy.
Call today 985-626-4422 or Click Here to visit BrainCore Therapy online to set up a free consultation.
Visit BrainCore at 2201 11th St, Mandeville, LA 70471.