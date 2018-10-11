Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BrainCore Therapy on the Northshore

"If we change a kid’s life we change the family dynamic. If we do that enough we can change our community."- Dr. Nancy Gravel

Effective Treatment of Neurological Issues

BrainCore Therapy is a treating modality, not a diagnostic one. This means we aren’t diagnosing you with a neurological issue, but rather providing help with one you are probably already aware of.

Using BrainCore Therapy, we look for brain wave dysregulation and provide help that “re-trains” the brain to generate delta, theta, alpha and beta waves at the right times and with regularity.

Do you or one of your children suffer with any of the following common neurologically-based problems?



ADHD

Panic attacks

Autism

Depression

PTSD

Insomnia

Memory loss

Asperger’s syndrome

Post traumatic brain injury

Learning disorders

Fibromyalgia

Anxiety disorders

Post stroke syndrome

Migraine headaches If so, you may be a candidate for BrainCore Therapy. Call today 985-626-4422 or Click Here to visit BrainCore Therapy online to set up a free consultation. Visit BrainCore at 2201 11th St, Mandeville, LA 70471.

