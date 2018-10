Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- At the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night, rockers Fall Out Boy performed on the last night of their "The Mania Tour."

Fall Out Boy member Pete Wentz honored Saints QB Drew Brees by giving him a shout-out and by wearing a #9 Drew Brees jersey. As you know this was a big week for Brees who set the all-time passing record in NFL history.

The crowd went wild when Wentz took off his jean jacket to reveal the Brees jersey. Who Dat!