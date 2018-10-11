× Country Smooth Fest

Country Smooth Fest

“Country Smooth Fest presented by Country Smooth American Premium Whiskey is TWO days of great country music across THREE stages at NOLA Motorsports Park.” – facebook.com

Saturday, October 20 – Sunday, October 21, 2018

NOLA Motorsports Park 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale, LA 70094

Time Gates open at 10:30am Music begins at 11:30am on Saturday and at noon on Sunday

Tickets General Admission One-Day Pass: $60 Two-Day Pass: $110 One-Day Pass plus Go-Cart Ride: $90 Includes 10-minute long Go-Cart Ride. VIP Admission One-Day Pass: $160 VIP Admission includes: Indoor Air Conditioned Sports Bar w/ Viewing Balcony or Closer to the Stage, Indoor Restrooms, VIP Parking, Voucher for (1) Country Smooth Fest Merchandise Item Two-Day Pass: $300 VIP Admission includes: Indoor Air Conditioned Sports Bar w/ Viewing Balcony or Closer to the Stage, Indoor Restrooms, VIP Parking, Voucher for (1) Country Smooth Fest Merchandise Item Children’s Pass $5 for Children between the ages of 4-12 No Refunds – Event will take place rain or shine Tickets will be priced higher at the door

Music Line-up Saturday at the Country Smooth Stage William Michael Morgan – 3:00pm – 3:45pm Raelynn – 4:15pm – 5:15pm Tyler Farr – 5:45pm – 6:45pm Joe Nichols – 7:15pm – 8:30pm Hunter Hayes – 9:00pm – 10:30pm Saturday at the Geaux Stage Moonsville Collective – 11:30am – 12:15pm Chase Miller – 12:45pm – 1:10pm Stephen Martines – 2:00pm – 3:00pm Saturday at the Who Dat Stage Aaron Woods Band – 12:25pm – 1:10pm Scotty Mac Band – 1:30pm – 2:15pm Cody Cooke & the Bayou Outlaws – 2:35pm – 3:20pm Ray Johnston Band – 3:40pm – 4:25pm Austin Burke – 4:45pm – 5:30pm Whiskey Myers – 6:00pm – 7:15pm Sunday at the Country Smooth Stage Lindsay Ell – 2:45pm – 3:30pm Josh Abbott Band – 5:15pm – 6:15pm Granger Smith – 6:45pm – 8:00pm Justin Moore – 8:30pm – 10:00pm Sunday at the Geaux Stage Honey Country – 12:45pm – 1:30pm Sharon Schech – 2:00pm – 2:45pm Sunday at the Who Dat Stage American Vagrants – 12:00pm – 12:45pm Laine Hardy – 1:05pm – 1:50pm Parish County Line – 2:10pm – 2:55pm David Vincent – 3:15pm – 4:00pm Reed Foley – 4:20pm – 5:05pm Sonia Leigh – 5:25pm – 6:10pm Lainey Wilson – 6:30pm – 7:15pm



