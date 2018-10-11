Country Smooth Fest
“Country Smooth Fest presented by Country Smooth American Premium Whiskey is TWO days of great country music across THREE stages at NOLA Motorsports Park.” – facebook.com
- Saturday, October 20 – Sunday, October 21, 2018
- NOLA Motorsports Park
- 11075 Nicolle Blvd.,
- Avondale, LA 70094
- Time
- Gates open at 10:30am
- Music begins at 11:30am on Saturday and at noon on Sunday
- Tickets
- General Admission
- One-Day Pass: $60
- Two-Day Pass: $110
- One-Day Pass plus Go-Cart Ride: $90
- Includes 10-minute long Go-Cart Ride.
- VIP Admission
- One-Day Pass: $160
- VIP Admission includes: Indoor Air Conditioned Sports Bar w/ Viewing Balcony or Closer to the Stage, Indoor Restrooms, VIP Parking, Voucher for (1) Country Smooth Fest Merchandise Item
- Two-Day Pass: $300
- VIP Admission includes: Indoor Air Conditioned Sports Bar w/ Viewing Balcony or Closer to the Stage, Indoor Restrooms, VIP Parking, Voucher for (1) Country Smooth Fest Merchandise Item
- One-Day Pass: $160
- Children’s Pass
- $5 for Children between the ages of 4-12
- No Refunds – Event will take place rain or shine
- Tickets will be priced higher at the door
- General Admission
- Music Line-up
- Saturday at the Country Smooth Stage
- William Michael Morgan – 3:00pm – 3:45pm
- Raelynn – 4:15pm – 5:15pm
- Tyler Farr – 5:45pm – 6:45pm
- Joe Nichols – 7:15pm – 8:30pm
- Hunter Hayes – 9:00pm – 10:30pm
- Saturday at the Geaux Stage
- Moonsville Collective – 11:30am – 12:15pm
- Chase Miller – 12:45pm – 1:10pm
- Stephen Martines – 2:00pm – 3:00pm
- Saturday at the Who Dat Stage
- Aaron Woods Band – 12:25pm – 1:10pm
- Scotty Mac Band – 1:30pm – 2:15pm
- Cody Cooke & the Bayou Outlaws – 2:35pm – 3:20pm
- Ray Johnston Band – 3:40pm – 4:25pm
- Austin Burke – 4:45pm – 5:30pm
- Whiskey Myers – 6:00pm – 7:15pm
- Sunday at the Country Smooth Stage
- Lindsay Ell – 2:45pm – 3:30pm
- Josh Abbott Band – 5:15pm – 6:15pm
- Granger Smith – 6:45pm – 8:00pm
- Justin Moore – 8:30pm – 10:00pm
- Sunday at the Geaux Stage
- Honey Country – 12:45pm – 1:30pm
- Sharon Schech – 2:00pm – 2:45pm
- Sunday at the Who Dat Stage
- American Vagrants – 12:00pm – 12:45pm
- Laine Hardy – 1:05pm – 1:50pm
- Parish County Line – 2:10pm – 2:55pm
- David Vincent – 3:15pm – 4:00pm
- Reed Foley – 4:20pm – 5:05pm
- Sonia Leigh – 5:25pm – 6:10pm
- Lainey Wilson – 6:30pm – 7:15pm
- Saturday at the Country Smooth Stage
Click here for more information about Country Smooth Fest.
Click here for more information about Country Smooth American Premium Whiskey.