Christmas tree chips are happening… 🎄

Just in time for the holidays, you can now buy Christmas tree flavored potato chips! 🎄🎄🎄

Iceland Foods grocery store in the UK is already in the Christmas spirit.

Per their website, they are offering, "Luxury Christmas Tree Flavored Salted Hand-Cooked Crisps" aka chips that have a pine salt flavor.

So if you've ever wanted to take a bite out of your Christmas tree, or your Grandma's favorite air-freshener... you're welcome.

It's $1.30 per bag and they are hand-cooked and vegetarian-friendly... made with real pine needle oil!

I think I'll stick to my chestnuts roasting on an open fire, thankyouverymuch!

