Christmas tree chips are happening… 🎄

Just in time for the holidays, you can now buy Christmas tree flavored potato chips! πŸŽ„πŸŽ„πŸŽ„

Iceland Foods grocery store in the UK is already in the Christmas spirit.

Per their website, they are offering, "Luxury Christmas Tree Flavored Salted Hand-Cooked Crisps" aka chips that have a pine salt flavor.

So if you've ever wanted to take a bite out of your Christmas tree, or your Grandma's favorite air-freshener... you're welcome.

It's $1.30 per bag and they are hand-cooked and vegetarian-friendly... made with real pine needle oil!

I think I'll stick to my chestnuts roasting on an open fire, thankyouverymuch!

