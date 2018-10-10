Would you eat it? Gumbo Poppers!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Friday is National Gumbo Day and Test Kitchen Taylor is celebrating with a recipe sent in by Julia: Gumbo Poppers, using don's secret cajun spice mix!

Gumbo Poppers

12 3- to 4-inch jalapenos

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 cup onions, minced

1/4 cup bell pepper, minced

1/4 cup celery, minced

1/4 cup fresh hot pork sausage, removed from casing

1/4 cup shrimp (about 5 medium shrimp), minced

3 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon Don's Secret Cajun Spice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place onions, bell pepper, celery and olive oil in cast iron skillet. Toss to coat and cook over medium-high heat until soft and onions translucent, about 10 minutes.

Add pork sausage and cook until browned, being sure to break pork up into small pieces. Drain fat, if necessary. Add shrimp and cook until just pink. Add Don's seasoning, set aside.

In another saucepan, add oil and flour. Stir over medium flame to make a pale brown roux. Add roux to shrimp and pork mixture. Stir well.

Cut each jalapeno in half. Using a paring knife and your fingers, remove as much of seeds and membrane as much as possible.

Stuff each jalapeno with about 1 to 2 tablespoons of shrimp and pork mixture.

Brush lightly with oil. Bake for 10 minutes, or until jalapenos are tender.

Allow to cool for a minute or two and serve.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!