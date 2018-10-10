× Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith leaped into history – and a Saints fan’s lap

NEW ORLEANS – You’ve heard that old saying it takes two to make a thing go right.

Well that applies to the Saints touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Tre’Quan Smith in Monday’s historic game. One couldn’t have happened without the other. Great teamwork!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught up with a Saints fan that was right up in all that action at that exact moment!

The touchdown pass from QB Drew Brees to wide receiver Tre’quan Smith is going down in history, and Saints fan Melzie Wilson feels like she’s a part of that history.

“Being front row end zone, you never know when that moment will happen,” Wilson said. “We call them jumpers. When Tre’Quan Smith caught the ball and was running towards the five yard line, we just knew that he was coming right at us.”

She said he then leaped into her arms.

“We were all in that for awhile and it took awhile for the players to get him off our seats,” she said.

She’s always been a Drew Brees fan, but now she’s a Tre’Quan Smith fan too.

“And to be a part of that exact moment will have a lifetime impact for me,” she said.