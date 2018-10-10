Touchdowns, tackles and Beverly Hills: ‘All American’ premieres on NOLA 38 – The CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - Are you ready for some football?

It's a rags to riches high school football story you can watch on NOLA 38 - The CW starting Wednesday, October 10 at 9 pm.

It's called All American.

You'll recognize one of the big stars of the show from his movies and TV shows, he's Taye Diggs.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood heads to Hollywood to chat with Taye and the other big star of All American.

Wild Bill says to the stars of All American, "All American is Friday Night football meets Cinderella meets The Beverly Hillbillies meets what would you do to make all your dreams come true?"

Taye Diggs responds to that by saying, "I like that first time heard of all that in that fashion and it's accurate."

Taye Diggs plays football coach Billy Baker from Beverly HIlls High School.

The coach recruits Spencer James, a rising high school football player and A student from Crenshaw High on the other side of town.

Spencer James is played by actor Daniel Ezra.

Daniel Ezra says, "this is the best route for him to get to his dream of playing in the NFL ."

Taye Diggs says, " it's a tough journey, all the lines are blurred opportunity, sacrifice, and guilt and ego and pride, makes for for great drama."

All American is football with touchdowns, tackles, Beverly Hills and a lot of love.

Wild Bill says to the stars, "this is the show everybody wants to watch this TV season."

All American premieres in New Orleans on NOLA 38 - The CW at 9 pm on Wednesday October 10.

