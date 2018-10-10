× Ride the Wave: Tulane looks for improvement, despite loss of two leading scorers

Tulane men’s basketball improved from 6 wins to 14 wins last season.

Head coach Mike Dunleavy said at media day that even though the Wave lost Melvin Frazier and Cameron Reynolds, his team will be more balanced this season.

Sophomore Caleb Daniels, from St. Aug, says he will improve on his 6.4 points per game average from a year ago. Daniels said he has worked early mornings, and late nights, to lose weight and improve his game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tulane men open the regular season November 11th at home against Florida State.

The women open the season at home November 8th at home against Texas Southern.