NOPD identifies wig-wearing armed robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department has identified a suspect in an armed robbery case. Police say the woman was wearing a wig and eyeglasses to change her appearance.

We first reported the case on the Wheel of Justice last month. On September 7, a woman walked into the Lush cosmetics store in the 500 block of Royal Street and robbed the place. According to the NOPD, the woman used a gun to commit the crime.

Police now identify 27-year old Destiny Dennies Lacourse as the suspect in the robbery. They say that Lacourse frequently wears wigs of different colors and lengths as well as eyeglasses to alter her appearance.

During the robbery, the woman wore long sleeves which covered up her tattoos. Police say Lacourse's arms also have marks consistent with habitual drug use.

Once arrested, Lacourse will be booked with armed robbery. Police also released a photo of Lacourse.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report -- including surveillance video of the robbery suspect and a photo of Lacourse -- click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police locate Lacourse, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.