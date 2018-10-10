× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Grab & Go Greek Yogurt Protein Drinks

We’ve talked a lot about Greek yogurt lately, and a lot about grab-and-go shakes. And yes, there’s actually a category of drinks that are exactly these two combined! As always, though, marketing tactics are fantastic, and some seem a lot healthier than they really are. So check out our full rundown here as we Get the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst of Greek yogurt protein drinks & shakes on shelves!

LOVE IT!

Low or no added sugar; no artificial sweeteners – high protein, lower-sugar, all-natural:

POWERFUL Greek Yogurt Smoothie – sweetened with erythritol and stevia; added milk protein concentrate

170 calories – 20 grams protein – 15 grams carbs – 11 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt Drink – sweetened only with stevia; no added sugar

110 calories – 10 grams protein – 17 grams carbs – 11 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

LIKE IT!

More sugar than protein OR artificially sweetened

Muscle Milk Smoothie Yogurt Protein Shake – sweetened with sucralose, acesulfame potassium and stevia

180 calories – 20 grams protein – 18 grams carbs – 8 grams sugar (less than 1% added sugar)

Siggi’s Whole Milk Drinkable Yogurt – sweetened with agave

180 calories – 8 grams protein – 20 grams carbs – 17 grams sugar (approximately 10 grams added sugar)

Chobani Greek Yogurt Drink – – sweetened with cane sugar

140 calories – 10 grams protein – 18 grams carbs – 15 grams sugar (approximately 10 grams added sugar)

Stonyfield Organic Yogurt Squeeze Pouch for kids – sweetened with cane sugar

100 calories – 5 grams protein – 12 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar

HATE IT!

FRUSION Fruit + Yogurt Smoothie – more than 5x sugar than protein; sweetened with sugar and stevia

170 calories – 5 grams protein – 31 grams carbs – 27 grams sugar

Danimals Smoothie by Dannon – more than 4x sugar than protein; sweetened with sugar

50 calories – 2 grams protein – 10 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar

###

