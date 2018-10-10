JPSO looking for missing Metairie woman

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing last Sunday.

Forty-three-year-old Mia West was last seen on October 7 in the 3000 block of 40th Street driving her red 2017 Nissan Altima.

West is 5”4′ tall, weighs 120 pounds, and is believed to be wearing a black tank top and black spandex pants.

Anyone with information regarding West’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Derek Johnson of the JPSO Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300 or the JPSO dispatch center through 911.