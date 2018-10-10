‘I don’t know why it got that big’: Tomato plant towers over Pennsylvania home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania family has more tomatoes than they know what to do with after their aggressive plant kept climbing, eventually reaching the roof of the two-story home.

Sam Krum has planted vegetables for as long as he can remember. When his family moved into their home just outside Bloomsburg last year, they planted tomatoes and got a surprising result.

"I don't know why it got that big, but it just grew and grew and grew," he told WNEP.

Their tomato plant is 22 feet tall, and it was only planted five months ago.

"My buddy gave me his little secret recipe for growing big tomatoes, and I used it and beat him. Now, he won't tell me the rest of it," Sam Krum said.

Krum planted others at the same time and cared for them the exact same way, but they didn't turn out the same way.

"My biggest one (before this) was 13 feet. This one bypassed that by far."

Krum's kids like to pick the cherry tomatoes off the plant.

"He said he would give me $100 if I ate them all but, ugh, I can't eat them all," said Jacob Krum.

So what do you do with all these tomatoes?

"My little kids eat most of them, but then they got sick of them, so they just fall on the ground over there now," Krum said.

Krum's wife wants him to cut down the tomato plant but he wants to see how tall it can get. For now, Krum's family and friends are getting all the tomatoes they could ever want.