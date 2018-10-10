× Get the Skinny | Smoothies + Frozen Blended Drinks, Molly’s Top 3 Picks

Smoothie shops, juice bars and café offer frozen blended indulgences – but some are crammed with three days’ worth of added sugar. The great news is that there are plenty of options that are legitimately good for us! In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly’s sharing her top 3 picks for frozen blended smoothies and coffee drinks on the market!

The Green Fork’s Eat Fit Approved ELATED Smoothie

Per 16-ounce smoothie: 230 calories – 17 grams carbs – 9 grams fiber – 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 26 grams protein

Ingredients: Kale, baby spinach, avocado, cucumber, parsley, celery, apple cider vinegar, mint, spirulina, with plant-based protein powder.

PJ’s Eat Fit Approved Protein Velvet Ice | Mocha & Vanilla; Bananas Foster is seasonal flavor thru 10/31

Per 20-ounce Coffee Drink: 290 calories – 28 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 10 gram sugar (3 grams added sugar) – 25 grams protein

Smoothie King Gladiator | available chocolate, vanilla, strawberry

Per 20-ounce smoothie: 230 calories – 6 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 3 grams sugar – 45 grams protein

Ingredients: Strawberry Gladiator Protein and choice of two add-ins. Options for no- and low-sugar add-ins include:

Almonds

Peanut butter

Matcha green tea

Real whole fruit and veggies: bananas, raspberries, blueberries, mango, pineapple, spinach, kale, carrots, and ginger.

Note: Smoothie King is removing added sugar from over 50 smoothies by the end of the year with their Cleaner Blending initiative that focus on more whole fruits and vegetables while removing all artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

