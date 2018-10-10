× 1 killed after Amtrak train collides with 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER, LA – An Amtrak train carrying nearly 100 people collided with an 18-wheeler this afternoon, resulting in one death.

The collision occurred at a railroad crossing on Highway 51 around 2 p.m., according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Minor injuries were reported among the 98 passengers on the train.

The identity of the person who died and which vehicle that person was in at the time of the crash have not yet been released.