Would you eat it? Graveyard Enchilada Dip!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A spooky treat that is to die for! Test Kitchen Taylor is making Graveyard Enchilada Dip.

Graveyard Enchilada Dip!

2 c. shredded pepper Jack cheese

1 c. enchilada sauce

1 c. shredded rotisserie chicken

12 oz. cream cheese, softened

14 oz. can green chiles

1 tbsp. Taco Seasoning

4 flour tortillas

Tortilla chips, for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine pepper jack, enchilada sauce, rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, green chilis, and taco seasoning.

Transfer dip to a cast-iron skillet and bake until warmed through and bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, make tortilla graves: Cut tortillas into grave shapes and place on a baking sheet. Bake until sturdy, 5 to 7 minutes.

Top dip with shredded lettuce and insert graves. Serve with tortilla chips.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!