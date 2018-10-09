Woman arrested trying to recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ scene in liquor store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENSEN BEACH, FL -- According to a police report, two twenty-somethings in Florida drunkenly tried to “reenact a scene from the movie ‘Dirty Dancing’” inside a Total Wine & More liquor store, leading to the arrest of one of the women on a public intoxication charge.

Cops were called last month to the location in Jensen Beach. The 911 call was about two women causing a disturbance inside the store. They had been refused service around 8 PM, while attempting to purchase alcohol, and were told to leave the business.

The manager reported that the drunken duo, “were in the store trying to reenact a scene from the movie ‘Dirty Dancing.’” 💃

