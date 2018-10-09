Who Dat? The Who Dat Crew! Who else?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Who dat tailgating at the Superdome?

It's the Who Dat Crew.

That's who.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is smack dab in the middle of the bunch.

The bunch is a bunch of friends. They've been tailgating and going to New Orleans Saints games together for the last ten years.

The crew chief of the Who Dat Crew is Denise Franklin. You can call her "Niecee".

That's what Sybil Blanco, Felecia Williams and Dionne Hampton call her, especially when they need another beverage or a bite of something to eat.

The crew members rise before the sun to cook for their tailgate parties. Their tents are set up in a parking lot across the street from the Superdome. They've even got their own portable bathroom decked out to celebrate the Saints.