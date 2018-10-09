Twitter account created to prove that Chris Evans is actually a Golden Retriever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There's an entire Twitter account dedicated to comparing Chris Evans to Golden Retrievers. 🐾

The account, shy of even 100 tweets, was started in September and @retrievans is already a hit with nearly 40K followers!

pic.twitter.com/Y0FSGCk6IU — Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers (@retrievans) October 7, 2018

Their last tweet receiving over 8K engagements at the time of this post, they even have write up in Mashable! The anonymous social media manager of the account noticed the similarities between Chris Evans and Golden Retrievers and told Mashable that they, "decided to dedicate an entire account to proving the groundbreaking theory that they are one in the same."

Kudos to you! The resemblance is uncanny.

