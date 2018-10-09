× The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 nominees are …

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its nominees for induction into the 2019 class, and it’s a mix of new and old candidates.

It’s the first time Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks and Todd Rundgren have made the list.

Rapper LL Cool J and the group Kraftwerk have made the list four times before.

Other nominees this year are Janet Jackson, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, The Cure and The Zombies.

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Fan will once again have the opportunity to vote for their favorites.

They can visit Rockhall.com through December 9 to cast votes for who they believe to be most deserving of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied, along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

Inductees will be announced in December. The 2019 induction ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29 and broadcast on HBO and SiriusXM.

Ticket information will be announced in January.