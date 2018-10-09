× Social media reacts to Drew Brees’ record setting night

NEW ORLEANS – Future hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees had yet another night for the record books last night as he blew past both Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to become the NFL’s all time passing leader.

Brees managed to achieve the historic feat in the second quarter with a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Tributes soon began pouring in from fellow athletes, celebrities, politicians, and fans around the world.

Manning and Favre led the charge with tributes both silly and serious as Brees surpassed their own tremendous accomplishments:

Peyton Manning congratulated @DrewBrees on breaking his record… sort of! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Se6zz881OY — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018

More legendary athletes and former teammates followed suit:

That was special @drewbrees and doing it with a touchdown! Congratulations — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) October 9, 2018

Congratulation to one of the all time great QB’s of our time. He’s a better person then he is a QB if you can imagine that. Young men , take notice. Be like a Drew Brees. Congrats 9 ,… https://t.co/mmRNBggLGG — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew! You earned every yard and did it the right way for the right reasons #teamfirst Proud for ya!👍🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 9, 2018

Salute @drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB I’ve ever played with! #WhoDat — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018

Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that’s a lot of passing yards!! 🙏🏾🏈👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018

Congratulations to @Saints @drewbrees the @NFL new all-time passing leader! In 2010 I presented him with the @SInow Sportsman of the year award. Well done Drew! pic.twitter.com/2gpywIQYSV — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees! It’s been incredible to watch. They better start talking about you when they say best of all time. I know I am. 👍🏽 — Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) October 9, 2018

Drew Brees a Legend !! WOW — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 9, 2018

And Brees apparently has some other quite notable fans:

Congratulations to Drew Brees on the all time passing record. Always a class act. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2018

“Nothing’s given,

everything’s earned.

God has equipped us for great works.” What @drewbrees told his boys when he got the record and what he tells his kids every night. #WhoDat — Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) October 9, 2018

Congratulations to @drewbrees on achieving the NFL’s all time passing record! Thank you for representing the city of New Orleans and making all of the #WhoDatNation proud. — Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) October 9, 2018

Congratulations to @drewbrees on your incredible milestone! You’re a great player and great man. Proud to have met you, and thanks to Steve @TeamGleason for the intro. @Saints #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/zewC4Umezw — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) October 9, 2018

We raise our red cups in your honor! Congrats Drew. That’s a hell of a milestone, and to do it in the dome with a touchdown?! Who Dat baby… Keep it going, Playa! @drewbrees @neworleanssaints pic.twitter.com/oZaw34GkIP — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) October 9, 2018

Drew Brees: "It played out even greater than I could have imagined" Watch No. 9's postgame press conference: https://t.co/lritDXEMPd #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/zddra1ZjsN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

After finishing 26/29 (89.6%), Drew Brees just set a new single-game personal best for completion percentage 📊 Brees' previous game-high completion percentage was set after going 22-for-25 against Oakland in 2004 pic.twitter.com/Y7lfnOAbaD — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew Brees!