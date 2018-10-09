Social media reacts to Drew Brees’ record setting night
NEW ORLEANS – Future hall of fame quarterback Drew Brees had yet another night for the record books last night as he blew past both Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to become the NFL’s all time passing leader.
Brees managed to achieve the historic feat in the second quarter with a 62-yard touchdown pass.
Tributes soon began pouring in from fellow athletes, celebrities, politicians, and fans around the world.
Manning and Favre led the charge with tributes both silly and serious as Brees surpassed their own tremendous accomplishments:
More legendary athletes and former teammates followed suit:
And Brees apparently has some other quite notable fans:
Congratulations Drew Brees!