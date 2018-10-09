Rockers Better Than Ezra throw Saints party with a purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Better Than Ezra Foundation put on a tailgate party before the Monday Night Football game at Manning's. The party was to raise money for their foundation.

This fundraiser party was held to benefit the Better Than Ezra Foundation, which does a lot in our community including helping to give school supplies to kids at Bethune Elementary School. They have even built an educational playground for the children at Bethune too. The Foundation also created, and funded music, arts, and after-school programs for the children. The Better Than Ezra Foundation helps with much more in our community than just that. They are committed to raising funds to support the renewal of the structural and cultural heritage as well as education in New Orleans and Southern Louisiana. Since its inception, the Better Than Ezra Foundation has raised over $1,700,000 for various causes in and around New Orleans.

