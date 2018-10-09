New Orleans– Drew Brees sits alone on the mountain top as the All-Time Passing Record Holder. Brees surpassed Peyton Manning for most passing in career, 71,940, Brees ended Monday Night’s 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins. Here are some photos from Drew Brees’ record breaking night.
PHOTOS: Record Breaking Night for Drew Brees
-
Drew Brees overhauls Peyton Manning as all-time passing leader
-
A Brees: Drew throws for 363 and 3 TD’s, breaks NFL record for passing yards
-
For the record: Brees credits Sean Payton as Saints quarterback approaches NFL passing yards record
-
5 Things to Watch for Redskins vs. Saints
-
Brees, Payton react to passing record
-
-
Saints preparing for stout Redskins defense
-
Brees-y day, indoors: Brees sets NFL record, leads Saints over Falcons
-
Edi-torial: Saints can join exclusive 2018 NFL club with win over Redskins
-
The internet agrees that Drew Brees is THE G.O.A.T.
-
Trending: Highlights from the #SaintsQBs Challenge
-
-
Saints preparing for an improved Browns team
-
Ram tough: Saints shutout Los Angeles in preseason finale, Bridgewater speaks to media
-
Who was on the sidelines of the Saints game yesterday?