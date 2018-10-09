Monroe Man tells cops that GHOST planted meth in his home

MONROE, LA -- Just in time for Halloween! A Louisiana man told cops that a ghost planted meth on him. 👻

After police found methamphetamine “in plain view” on a nightstand in his home, 59-year-old Michael Auttonberry claimed that "a ghost" placed the drugs in his house.

Officers were responding to a reported stabbing, Auttonberry believing he had been stabbed on the head with an axe... police confirming, that "was not accurate."

He allegedly "cursed at cops and people who were obviously not there.” After cops did a sweep of his home for his safety and located the drugs, the suspect claimed that either a ghost or intruder placed the meth on him and were "exiting the home through a nearby window."

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.