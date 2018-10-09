× Michael stronger, forecast track unchanged

Hurricane Michael continues to show signs of improved organization and strengthening. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center Tuesday morning put the winds at 100 mph. You can see overall a lot more symmetry and structure with the storm as well as a small eye trying to form.

Overall the same thoughts as yesterday still remain. Michael will be in an area that will allow it to strengthen more before landfall. It will continue to move north before turning northeast.

The forecast still calls for a major hurricane at landfall with winds around 120 mph. Landfall is expected along the Florida panhandle near Panama City to Apalachicola. Significant storm surge will be the main threat along with damaging winds. Heavy rain will lead to flash flooding although the storm will move very quickly northeast which should less rainfall amounts a little bit.

Overall for our area in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi we will continue to see fringe impacts. Minor coastal flooding will continue through Tuesday night before ending Wednesday. Tropical showers and downpours will be moving through the area through Tuesday as well.

Offshore winds will be stronger and could approach tropical storm strength. Dangerous conditions will be in the offshore waters and boating is not recommended.

