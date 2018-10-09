× Kamara wears Kaepernick jersey, ‘Make Africa Home Again’ hat after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS – Running back Alvin Kamara made a statement with his fashion choices in the Saints locker room last night.

Appearing alongside fellow Saints standout Mark Ingram, who was celebrating his return after a four-game suspension, Kamara donned a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has become a lightning rod of controversy after starting the #takeaknee protests during the singing of the National Anthem before NFL games to protest police killings of unarmed black men.

Kamara took things a step further, however, with a red hat modeled after President Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” caps.

Kamara’s hat read “Make Africa Home Again.”

ESPN insider Mike Triplett tweeted a picture of Kamara’s outfit shortly after the end of the game.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara back to doing joint interviews again now that Ingram is back from suspension — and Kamara sporting the Kaepernick jersey. pic.twitter.com/pe2mjTJ40g — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 9, 2018

Triplett’s tweet, in turn, has become the source of much social media bickering.