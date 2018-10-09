High water swamping parts of Madisonville, Mandeville Lakefront

MADISONVILLE – High water is closing roads and swamping parts of the North Shore.

Highway 1077 south of Madisonville is closed, there has been street flooding reported on Mabel Drive, and water levels on the Tchefuncte River are reaching the tops of piers and boat docks.

Water has also spilled over onto roads along the Lakefront in Mandeville.

A coastal flood advisory was issued yesterday, leading to limited flooding along low lying areas.

A high pressure system coming in from the west, a strong easterly flow, and higher seas due to Hurricane Michael are all contributing to water piling up along the northern coast of Lake Pontchartrain.

Have flooding pictures or videos? Send them to pics@wgno.com.