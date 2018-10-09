Gone Fishin’ with the biggest cheerleader in Plaquemines Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plaquemines Parish, La.-- It was an absolute treat to get out on the water in Port Sulphur with the biggest cheerleader in Plaquemines Parish. Tammy Bradley

is the parish's public information officer and for her, why she loves it here is simple.

Bradley says, "I love the people. We have the best people here in the parish. And the food. Two things, the people and the food."

Every time we come to parish we enjoy the families experiencing the joys of spending time together and enjoying the bounties of Plaquemines.

According to Bradley, "We're family people here. We're good people here. We like, we love each other. You're never hungry in Plaquemines Parish."