Fritz ponders quarterback position, other changes as Wave is in bye week

Tulane does not play this week, but that doesn’t mean head football coach WIllie Fritz and his staff are not busy.

Fritz said he is undecided on his starting quarterback for the Wave’s October 20th home game against SMU. Justin McMillan, who transferred in August from LSU, completed 11 of 26 passes for two touchdowns in a 37-21 loss to Cincinnati.

Starter Jonathan Banks completed 1 of 5 passes for 2 yards.

Fritz said his choice at quarterback for the SMU game is “not clear cut.”

“Jonathan has done some great things, but Justin has as well.”

Fritz said the the plan against Cincinnati was to play each quarterback two series, and then decide to go with a quarterback, based on who played better.

Both, Tulane victories have come at home against Nicholls State and Memphis. Tulane is 0-3 on the road.

Fritz said he is evaluating every aspect on road trips to get his team to play better away from home. Fritz said he is not against making changes.

“Sometimes coaches are slow to change,” said Fritz. “I don’t have that gene.”

At the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club, Green Wave defensive coordinator Jack Curtis spoke to the strength of Tulane’s schedule through the first six games of 2018.

“We have played the 13th toughest schedule in the nation,” said Curtis. “Our opponents have a combined record of 27 wins, 8 losses.”