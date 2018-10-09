× Flood gates closing along Lake Pontchartrain in advance of Hurricane Michael

NEW ORLEANS – Work crews are closing flood gates from St. Bernard parish to the Lakefront Marina in anticipation of Hurricane Michael.

The Lakefront Marina gates were closed on the evening of October 9, according to the Flood Protection Authority.

Gates along Lake Pontchartrain, the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, St. Bernard Parish, Bayou Dupre, Bayou Bienvenue, and Caernarvon sector gates have also all been closed.

As Hurricane Michael rapidly intensifies, the flood risk will increase for low lying and coastal areas across the entire Gulf Coast.

The flooding will be well in advance of landfall and could range from one to three feet, according to the Flood Protection Authority.