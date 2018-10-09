NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 18: A storm gate stands as construction continues on the 17th Street Canal pump station on May 18, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 17th Street Canal levee was breached during Hurricane Katrina and the Army Corps of Engineers are engaged in the ongoing efforts to rebuild and fortify the regional levee system. The tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed at least 1836 and is considered the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, is August 29. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Flood gates closing along Lake Pontchartrain in advance of Hurricane Michael
NEW ORLEANS – Work crews are closing flood gates from St. Bernard parish to the Lakefront Marina in anticipation of Hurricane Michael.
The Lakefront Marina gates were closed on the evening of October 9, according to the Flood Protection Authority.
Gates along Lake Pontchartrain, the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, St. Bernard Parish, Bayou Dupre, Bayou Bienvenue, and Caernarvon sector gates have also all been closed.
As Hurricane Michael rapidly intensifies, the flood risk will increase for low lying and coastal areas across the entire Gulf Coast.
The flooding will be well in advance of landfall and could range from one to three feet, according to the Flood Protection Authority.