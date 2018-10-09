Country Smooth Fest with Patton’s Caterers

Country Smooth Fest

Country Smooth Fest presented by Country Smooth American Premium Whiskey is TWO days of great country music across THREE stages at NOLA Motorsports Park.” – facebook.com

  • Saturday, October 20 – Sunday, October 21, 2018
  • NOLA Motorsports Park
    • 11075 Nicolle Blvd.,
    • Avondale, LA 70094
  • Time
    • Gates open at 10:30am
    • Music begins at 11:30am on Saturday and at noon on Sunday
  • Tickets
    • General Admission
      • One-Day Pass: $60
      • Two-Day Pass: $110
      • One-Day Pass plus Go-Cart Ride: $90
        • Includes 10-minute long Go-Cart Ride.
    • VIP Admission
      • One-Day Pass: $160
        • VIP Admission includes: Indoor Air Conditioned Sports Bar w/ Viewing Balcony or Closer to the Stage, Indoor Restrooms, VIP Parking, Voucher for (1) Country Smooth Fest Merchandise Item
      • Two-Day Pass: $300
        • VIP Admission includes: Indoor Air Conditioned Sports Bar w/ Viewing Balcony or Closer to the Stage, Indoor Restrooms, VIP Parking, Voucher for (1) Country Smooth Fest Merchandise Item
    • Children’s Pass
      • $5 for Children between the ages of 4-12
    • No Refunds – Event will take place rain or shine
    • Tickets will be priced higher at the door
  • Music Line-up
    • Saturday at the Country Smooth Stage
      • William Michael Morgan – 3:00pm – 3:45pm
      • Raelynn – 4:15pm – 5:15pm
      • Tyler Farr – 5:45pm – 6:45pm
      • Joe Nichols – 7:15pm – 8:30pm
      • Hunter Hayes – 9:00pm – 10:30pm
    • Saturday at the Geaux Stage
      • Moonsville Collective – 11:30am – 12:15pm
      • Chase Miller – 12:45pm – 1:10pm
      • Stephen Martines – 2:00pm – 3:00pm
    • Saturday at the Who Dat Stage
      • Aaron Woods Band – 12:25pm – 1:10pm
      • Scotty Mac Band – 1:30pm – 2:15pm
      • Cody Cooke & the Bayou Outlaws – 2:35pm – 3:20pm
      • Ray Johnston Band – 3:40pm – 4:25pm
      • Austin Burke – 4:45pm – 5:30pm
      • Whiskey Myers – 6:00pm – 7:15pm
    • Sunday at the Country Smooth Stage
      • Lindsay Ell – 2:45pm – 3:30pm
      • Josh Abbott Band – 5:15pm – 6:15pm
      • Granger Smith – 6:45pm – 8:00pm
      • Justin Moore – 8:30pm – 10:00pm
    • Sunday at the Geaux Stage
      • Honey Country – 12:45pm – 1:30pm
      • Sharon Schech – 2:00pm – 2:45pm
    • Sunday at the Who Dat Stage
      • American Vagrants – 12:00pm – 12:45pm
      • Laine Hardy – 1:05pm – 1:50pm
      • Parish County Line – 2:10pm – 2:55pm
      • David Vincent – 3:15pm – 4:00pm
      • Reed Foley – 4:20pm – 5:05pm
      • Sonia Leigh – 5:25pm – 6:10pm
      • Lainey Wilson – 6:30pm – 7:15pm

Click here for more information about Country Smooth Fest.

Click here for more information about Country Smooth American Premium Whiskey.

Patton’s Caterers

Click here for more information about Patton’s Caterers.

Crawfish, Tasso and Mushroom Pasta

Ingredients:

• One pound of butter
• 4 oz. chopped garlic
• 5 cups sliced green onions
• 4 oz. Patton’s Creole Spice Blend
• 4 lbs. crawfish tail meat with the fat intact
• 1 cup sliced Tasso sausage
• 2 cups American button mushrooms sliced
• 1 qt. heavy cream
• 24 cups cooked pasta shells (approx. 3.5 lbs. raw pasta shells)

Instructions:

Melt butter in large skillet.  Add green onions, garlic and spice blend and sauté for 3-5 minutes.  Add in the crawfish tail meat, Tasso sausage and sliced mushrooms and sauté for another 3 minutes.  Add in the heavy cream a little at a time while stirring the mixture and reduce for an additional 3-5 minutes.  Add in the cooked pasta shells and toss. Heat thoroughly and top with chopped parsley.  Enjoy!