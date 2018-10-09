× Country Smooth Fest with Patton’s Caterers

“Country Smooth Fest presented by Country Smooth American Premium Whiskey is TWO days of great country music across THREE stages at NOLA Motorsports Park.” – facebook.com

Saturday, October 20 – Sunday, October 21, 2018

NOLA Motorsports Park 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale, LA 70094

Time Gates open at 10:30am Music begins at 11:30am on Saturday and at noon on Sunday

Tickets General Admission One-Day Pass: $60 Two-Day Pass: $110 One-Day Pass plus Go-Cart Ride: $90 Includes 10-minute long Go-Cart Ride. VIP Admission One-Day Pass: $160 VIP Admission includes: Indoor Air Conditioned Sports Bar w/ Viewing Balcony or Closer to the Stage, Indoor Restrooms, VIP Parking, Voucher for (1) Country Smooth Fest Merchandise Item Two-Day Pass: $300 VIP Admission includes: Indoor Air Conditioned Sports Bar w/ Viewing Balcony or Closer to the Stage, Indoor Restrooms, VIP Parking, Voucher for (1) Country Smooth Fest Merchandise Item Children’s Pass $5 for Children between the ages of 4-12 No Refunds – Event will take place rain or shine Tickets will be priced higher at the door

Music Line-up Saturday at the Country Smooth Stage William Michael Morgan – 3:00pm – 3:45pm Raelynn – 4:15pm – 5:15pm Tyler Farr – 5:45pm – 6:45pm Joe Nichols – 7:15pm – 8:30pm Hunter Hayes – 9:00pm – 10:30pm Saturday at the Geaux Stage Moonsville Collective – 11:30am – 12:15pm Chase Miller – 12:45pm – 1:10pm Stephen Martines – 2:00pm – 3:00pm Saturday at the Who Dat Stage Aaron Woods Band – 12:25pm – 1:10pm Scotty Mac Band – 1:30pm – 2:15pm Cody Cooke & the Bayou Outlaws – 2:35pm – 3:20pm Ray Johnston Band – 3:40pm – 4:25pm Austin Burke – 4:45pm – 5:30pm Whiskey Myers – 6:00pm – 7:15pm Sunday at the Country Smooth Stage Lindsay Ell – 2:45pm – 3:30pm Josh Abbott Band – 5:15pm – 6:15pm Granger Smith – 6:45pm – 8:00pm Justin Moore – 8:30pm – 10:00pm Sunday at the Geaux Stage Honey Country – 12:45pm – 1:30pm Sharon Schech – 2:00pm – 2:45pm Sunday at the Who Dat Stage American Vagrants – 12:00pm – 12:45pm Laine Hardy – 1:05pm – 1:50pm Parish County Line – 2:10pm – 2:55pm David Vincent – 3:15pm – 4:00pm Reed Foley – 4:20pm – 5:05pm Sonia Leigh – 5:25pm – 6:10pm Lainey Wilson – 6:30pm – 7:15pm



Click here for more information about Country Smooth Fest.

Click here for more information about Country Smooth American Premium Whiskey.

Patton’s Caterers

Address 127 Cleveland Avenue Slidell, LA 70458

Phone 985-645-3600

Email info@pattons.com

Menus

Click here for more information about Patton’s Caterers.

Crawfish, Tasso and Mushroom Pasta

Ingredients:

• One pound of butter

• 4 oz. chopped garlic

• 5 cups sliced green onions

• 4 oz. Patton’s Creole Spice Blend

• 4 lbs. crawfish tail meat with the fat intact

• 1 cup sliced Tasso sausage

• 2 cups American button mushrooms sliced

• 1 qt. heavy cream

• 24 cups cooked pasta shells (approx. 3.5 lbs. raw pasta shells)

Instructions:

Melt butter in large skillet. Add green onions, garlic and spice blend and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add in the crawfish tail meat, Tasso sausage and sliced mushrooms and sauté for another 3 minutes. Add in the heavy cream a little at a time while stirring the mixture and reduce for an additional 3-5 minutes. Add in the cooked pasta shells and toss. Heat thoroughly and top with chopped parsley. Enjoy!