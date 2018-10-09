Carla’s Menu: Fiorella’s Cafe, The Original

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this addition of Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes you to an old local favorite in New Orleans that came back to life in 2016---The Original Fiorella's Café. Owners, Chef Kelly and C.J. Fiorella’s father opened Fiorella's cafe in the French Market in 1985 and sold it in 1999.

After discovering the old Teddy’s Grill location was available in their hometown of Gentilly, the two revived the restaurant in 2016---bringing back the original family and all the recipes from before.

This hometown lunch spot is so welcoming when you walk in. Expect it to be very crowded during peak lunch-time hours. On the menu are poboys, salads, Italian favorites like homemade sauce and meatballs, spaghetti, chicken Parmesan, veal Parmesan, seafood, fried seafood, shrimp, oysters, catfish, seafood platter with soft shell crab and of course their two-time award winning fried chicken.

Chef Kelly tells me they make a house-made marinade for the chicken (but wouldn’t disclose any ingredients), then dust the chicken in regular flour and put it in the fryer. It was the juiciest fried chicken I’ve ever had. The marinade is what really makes it moist and flavorful.

The Original Fiorella's Café is located in Gentilly at 5325 Franklin Avenue from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., closed Sundays.