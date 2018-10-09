Brees, Payton react to passing record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans-- The historic night for Drew Brees becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader could not have gone any better for the Saints, who turned-in a dominating 24-point win over the Redskins Monday night.

"I don't think it could have happened in any better fashion than it did," said Brees after the game. "To have that moment with my teammates on the field, the offensive line. It played-out even greater than I ever could have imagined. I tried to rehearse the scenario in my mind this week just so I could really focus on the game. But to then have a moment with Sean and Mr. Baker from the Hall of Fame and my boys and my wife, Brittany and my daughter Rylen, that was just incredible."

"It's fantastic and I'm sure it'll become more special," said Saints head coach Sean Payton. "It's always difficult when that moment happens in a game, and it's happened here before in the 4th quarter when you're winning, but when it happens right in the middle of the contest, you want to make sure it doesn't impact your team's emotions relative to winning the game. The comment I made prior to the game when talking to with team was, 'Hey, our job is to win this game along with that milestone that'll be accomplished and it makes it more special.' I think that's true and I think the players, the coaches, every one of us felt like let's be on-point. You get a team that's really playing well together because they don't want to disappoint each other, that's a good trait to have and I feel like the last two weeks I've sensed that."

Not to be overlooked in this game, was Mark Ingram's return from his suspension. He finished with 73 total yards and 2 touchdowns.