× 2 shot, killed in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal double shooting that left a man and a woman dead in New Orleans East this afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 14000 block of Wales Street just after 1 p.m.

They found a 23-year-old man lying in the doorway of a home who had been shot at least once.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times on the scene and died later at a hospital, according to the NOPD.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.