× Your 1980’s dreams are coming true: NKOTB, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany all in concert together

NEW ORLEANS– Pop hitmakers, New Kids on the Block just announced “The Mixtape Tour” with very special guests Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty By Nature.

NKOTB is a multiplatinum selling pop super-group. This is the first time ever all of these acts will tour across North America to 53 cities including New Orleans.

Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty By Nature are all pop icons that had several hits over the years.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 12th. "The Mixtape Tour" will visit the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

