West Nile virus detected in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH – West Nile virus has been detected in samples of chicken blood in St. Charles Parish.

The samples, which were collected on October 1 and October 2 by the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, tested positive in the Luling, Paradis, Bayou Gauche, and Ama areas.

Spraying and abatement measures have been put into effect, according to St. Charles Parish officials.

Parish officials urge residents to avoid mosquito bites by avoiding being outside at dawn and dusk, wearing pants and long sleeves, and using insect repellent containing DEET.