VIDEO: Burglar smashes window of NOPD car

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find whoever smashed the window of one of its police cars. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened on October 3 at about 1:10 in the morning. Security camera footage shows much of what happened.

According to police, a car pulled up next to a parked NOPD cruiser. A passenger got out of the car and walked toward the police car. Seconds later, after the person appears to peer inside the car's windows, he is seen hurrying to his car which leaves the scene.

Police say the burglar smashed the car's window. They're calling it an attempted car burglary case because it appears no items were taken.

The NOPD also says that the people in the car are believed to be responsible for other car burglaries that occurred in the same area during that approximate time period.

The car that was used is described as a Cadillac Deville, perhaps silver or blue in color.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of the attempted burglary of the NOPD car, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you know anything about the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You could earn a cash reward, and you do not need to reveal your name or testify in court to collect.

