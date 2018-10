× The NOFD battles early morning house fire on Onzaga Street

NEW ORLEANS, LA.– The New Orleans Fire Department responded to an early morning blaze at a house in the 2600 block of Onzaga Street.

Firefighters got the call around 3:30 a.m. and were able to quickly contain the fire inside of the wooden shotgun double.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.