The New Orleans Fire Department kicks off National Fire Prevention Week

New Orleans, LA- October 7th through the 13th is National Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s theme focuses on comprehensive Fire Safety and Awareness.

“Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire Can Happen Anywhere”, is the message being promoted by the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA), the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD), the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, the American Red Cross and fire departments across the country.

The NOFD and our partners in Public Fire Safety would also like to also remind citizens about our “Save Lives, Install Dat” Free Smoke Alarm Installation Program.

Uniformed members of the NOFD will come out and install FREE 10yr smoke alarms to any citizen of Orleans Parish in need.