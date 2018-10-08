Reenacting famous New Kids on the Block video in NOLA cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Pop supergroup New Kids on the Block just announced they'll be touring with pop stars Debbie Gibson and Tiffany. They'll also be touring with hip hop icons Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature. This new tour is called "The Mixtape Tour," and it will be in New Orleans on May 11, 2019.

Did you know that the New Kids on the Block filmed their hit music video for "You Got It (The Right Stuff) here in New Orleans. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez decided it would be fun to reenact that hit video with an NKOTB superfan.

NKOTB filmed their hit music video at Tipitina's, on the Mississippi River Bridge, and in a New Orleans cemetery.

Here's the actual New Kids on the Block video for "You Got It (The Right Stuff)." See the similarities?