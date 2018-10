Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Trump is selling "Standup For America" jerseys with his name on the back, to challenge NFL kneelers. 🏈

The red jerseys feature the number 45 and an American flag. They are made for both men and women.

The Republican National Committee confirmed that the jerseys are, in fact, made in America. You can get them on the President's website, donaldjtrump.com.

They are priced at $99.

