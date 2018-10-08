× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Jim

Jim is a Catahoula Leopard Dog and weights 42 pounds. He is about a year old. is a sweet and calm young guy who is looking for his forever home. Jim likes to go for nice walks, or just hang out with people.

Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more information. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

October is adopt a shelter dog month and we are giving $1 a lb discount.

The adoption fee is $200 (before the Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Discount) and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Jim.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.