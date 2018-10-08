× Orgeron: Georgia game big for recruiting

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has had his share of success recruiting the state of Georgia for LSU. And, the Dogs already have a commitment from Destrehan running back John Emery, one of the best players in Louisiana in the class of 2019.

So, yes Saturday’s game, Georgia at LSU, is big in recruiting. Orgeron spoke Monday at his weekly press conference.

Georgia is ranked #2 in both polls. LSU is number 12 in the coaches poll, numbern 13 in the Associated Press poll.

The two teams last played in 2013, a 44-41 win at Georgia for the Bulldogs against LSU.

LSU has not lost two consecutive games in Orgeron's tenure as head coach, one that has lasted 27 games. Orgeron has 20 victories as LSU head coach.

Kickoff Saturday for national TV is 2:30 pm in Baton Rouge.