Meghan Markle’s half-sister turned away from Kensington Palace 👑

LONDON, ENGLAND -- After months of bashing her half-sister, the Sunday Mirror reports that Meghan Markle’s outspoken sibling Samantha Markle, was turned away from Kensington Palace when trying to stop by uninvited.

Surprisingly, she didn't cause a scene. Samantha allegedly left her sister a note and quietly left. Awkward!

She has been a harsh critic, telling media that if their father dies, it is The Duchess of Sussex's fault. She was angry that she was not invited to the Royal wedding and even went as far as to begin the process of writing a book about the actress turned Royal titled, The Diary Of Princess Pushy. 👑

